Def Leppard End 2019 With Fun Look Back

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are ending 2019 by streaming a blooper reel video that provides fans with a behind the scenes look at the UK group's year in music.

The footage follows a previously-issued highlights video package that outlined the band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, tours of Europe and Canada and a second Las Vegas residency. "This is the stuff you didn't see," says Def Leppard, "And there will be a next time! Ready for 2020."

The group will team up with Motley Crue next year for a US stadium tour that was recently expanded with the addition of seven new dates. The bands responded to the unprecedented fan demand by announcing shows in San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

Def Leppard And Motley Crue Still Working Out Stadium Tour Details

Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Stadium Tour

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Tour May Be Extended

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts 2019 In Review

Def Leppard Lead Domination Festival Lineup

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Expand Stadium Tour

Nikki Sixx Angry About Motley Crue, Def Leppard Tour Leak

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Stadium Tour Announced

More Def Leppard News



