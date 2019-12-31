.

Def Leppard End 2019 With Fun Look Back

Bruce Henne | 12-31-2019

Def Leppard

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are ending 2019 by streaming a blooper reel video that provides fans with a behind the scenes look at the UK group's year in music.

The footage follows a previously-issued highlights video package that outlined the band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, tours of Europe and Canada and a second Las Vegas residency. "This is the stuff you didn't see," says Def Leppard, "And there will be a next time! Ready for 2020."

The group will team up with Motley Crue next year for a US stadium tour that was recently expanded with the addition of seven new dates. The bands responded to the unprecedented fan demand by announcing shows in San Antonio, Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland. Watch the video here.

