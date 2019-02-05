Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed

Foo Fighters announced that one of their members suffered an unspecified injury. which has forced them to pull out of the shows that were scheduled for the opening weekend at The Fillmore in New Orleans.

The shows at the new venue were set to take place on February 15th and 16th and the band shared that they have rescheduled them to May 15th and 16th and tickets to the original shows will be honored on the new dates.

The nature of the injury or the identity of the member was not revealed in the statement. They said in part, "The band apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling. They regret that they will no longer be able to christen The Fillmore New Orleans, but promise to bring it in May."





