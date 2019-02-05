Slash Announces North American Solo Band Tour

(hennemusic) Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have announced dates for a summer tour of North America in support of their latest album, "Living The Dream."

The solo band of the Guns N' Roses icon will begin the 17-show, month-long series in San Francisco, CA on July 15, hitting several major Canadian markets along the way before it wraps up in Orlando, FL in mid-August.

A fan-club pre-sale starts Tuesday, February 5 at 10 a.m. local time (password is "SLASH19"), with general public tickets going on sale Friday, February 8 - times vary by market so check with your local ticket provider for details.

Produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), "Living The Dream" debuted at No. 27 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last fall. See the dates here.

