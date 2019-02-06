News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Alter Bridge Reveal New Album Plans

02-06-2019
Alter Bridge

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has confirmed the band's plans for the recording of their next studio album, the follow-up to the 2016 effort "The Last Hero."

"We are going in the studio after this tour with Sevendust," the rocker tells Rockwell Anderson of The Edge Rock Radio onboard the ShipRocked cruise where he performed with Tremonti. "We're going to go into the studio in March and April and then after that, I go back on tour with Tremonti and then go back on tour with Alter Bridge this winter."

Last fall, Alter Bridge release "Live At The Royal Albert Hall"; the package documents the band's a pair of October 2017 sold-out shows at the iconic London venue, where they were backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson to deliver a career-spanning set.

Singer Myles Kennedy spent much of 2017 touring in support of his debut solo effort, "Year Of The Tiger." Recorded with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette, the project reached No. 63 on the US Billboard and top 10 spots in Scotland, New Zealand and Austria. Watch the interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


