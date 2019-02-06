News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show

02-06-2019
Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones will be teaming up with Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore and acclaimed drummer Steve Noble for a special one-off performance this spring.

The trio of musicians will be performing together at a benefit concert for Resonance FM at the 100 Club in London on March 28th. Organizers published the following description for the event:

"A unique musical meeting of three of the most inventive performers of our time - for perhaps the only time - all to benefit Resonance FM! As co-founder and legendary multi-instrumentalist with Led Zeppelin, John Paul Jones needs no introduction. A restless and radical musical innovator for over half a century - as composer, arranger, and producer across genres ranging from pop to opera to electronica and avant-garde - he is joined for this intimate performance at the iconic The 100 Club by like minds in the form of Thurston Moore and Steve Noble.

"Thurston's ground-breaking use of extended techniques as guitarist in Sonic Youth, the most enduring of America's experimental rock bands, is matched here by the extraordinary dexterity of improvising drummer Steve, collaborator of choice of countless free jazz iconoclasts including Derek Bailey, Joe McPhee and Matthew Shipp. The three come together for an unforgettable evening to raise funds for Resonance FM - the most inventive radio station in the world." Tickets are available here.


