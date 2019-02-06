Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones will be teaming up with Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore and acclaimed drummer Steve Noble for a special one-off performance this spring.

The trio of musicians will be performing together at a benefit concert for Resonance FM at the 100 Club in London on March 28th. Organizers published the following description for the event:

"A unique musical meeting of three of the most inventive performers of our time - for perhaps the only time - all to benefit Resonance FM! As co-founder and legendary multi-instrumentalist with Led Zeppelin, John Paul Jones needs no introduction. A restless and radical musical innovator for over half a century - as composer, arranger, and producer across genres ranging from pop to opera to electronica and avant-garde - he is joined for this intimate performance at the iconic The 100 Club by like minds in the form of Thurston Moore and Steve Noble.

"Thurston's ground-breaking use of extended techniques as guitarist in Sonic Youth, the most enduring of America's experimental rock bands, is matched here by the extraordinary dexterity of improvising drummer Steve, collaborator of choice of countless free jazz iconoclasts including Derek Bailey, Joe McPhee and Matthew Shipp. The three come together for an unforgettable evening to raise funds for Resonance FM - the most inventive radio station in the world." Tickets are available here.





Related Stories

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Goes Behind The Scenes On New Signature Line

Jimmy Page Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin Debut With Amp

No Quarter To Bring Led Zeppelin Fans Good Times In 2019

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven' 2018 In Review

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer

Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Update

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article



