Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon has confirmed that the legendary metal frontman has been hospitalized as he recovers from the flu.

"As some of you may have heard," posted Sharon on social media, "Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."

The update on Ozzy's status comes a week after he was forced to postpone an entire UK and European tour on doctors' orders; at the time, the 70-year-old was diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor felt could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





