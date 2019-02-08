News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed

02-08-2019
Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are sharing more details about a 50th anniversary exhibition coming to their UK hometown of Birmingham this summer. "Black Sabbath - 50 Years" will be hosted at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery between June 22 - September 18.

Presented by Home Of Metal - a local organization that celebrates music from Birmingham and the Black Country - the exhibition aims to explore how the music of four working-class lads captured the hearts and minds of fans globally while paying homage to the fan's devotion and documenting that fifty-year relationship.

"It's an honor to be a part of the Home Of Metal," says Ozzy Osbourne. "I am just a guy from Birmingham who's been blessed to have had such dedicated fans throughout my career. Like I've always said 'I am nothing without them.'"

"I've always maintained that Sabbath fans are the most loyal and honest and most independently minded of all," proclaims bassist Geezer Butler. "I thank each and every one of them for their incredible support over the years."

"Fans are our lifeblood," adds guitarist Tony Iommi, "they've always been there to support us."

"You're a Sabbath fan, and everything about you is beautiful and worthwhile," states drummer Bill Ward. "I'm so grateful to have played for you, and met you in the heart and soul of each song. Stay safe, be good to yourselves, and rock forever and ever." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Video

Weezer Surprise Release New Album Including Black Sabbath Classic

Black Sabbath Receiving Hometown Honor Next Month

Black Sabbath 50th Anniversary Exhibition Coming

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy 2018 In Review

Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea 2018 In Review

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future 2018 In Review

Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford 2018 In Review

Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion 2018 In Review

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band- Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed- Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine- more

Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications- Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming- Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album- KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again- Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed- Slash Summer Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band

Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed

Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Ready To Experience Hendrix

The Eagles Announce 'Hell Freezes Over' 25th Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

Whitesnake Preview Valentine's Day Release

Devin Townsend Announces First Tour Leg For Empath Album

The Lemonheads Recruit Tommy Stinson For North American Tour

Robin Trower Streams New Song Ahead Of Album and Tour

Focus Release New Album

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Caught It

Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music

As I Lay Dying Show Canceled Following Outcry

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.