News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

02-08-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" track, "Atlas, Rise!", from a January 24 concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

The second single from their tenth album topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart upon its release in the fall of 2016 as the band were playing warm-up dates for the WorldWired tour in South America.

Prior to resuming the North American leg of the trek in Tulsa, OK on January 18, Metallica were among the acts that appeared at the all-star "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The group bookended their four-song set with a pair of tracks from Soundgarden's 1988 debut, "Ultramega OK", opening with "All Your Lies" and closing with "Head Injury", while delivering two of their own classics: 1984's "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and 1986's "Master Of Puppets." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

Metallica Share Video From Birmingham Show

Metallica Share Video From Little Rock Show

Metallica Share Video From First Show Of 2019

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Videos

Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance

Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics

Metallica Share Live Videos For Kill 'Em All Classics

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album 2018 In Review

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band- Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed- Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine- more

Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications- Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming- Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album- KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again- Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed- Slash Summer Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band

Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed

Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Ready To Experience Hendrix

The Eagles Announce 'Hell Freezes Over' 25th Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

Whitesnake Preview Valentine's Day Release

Devin Townsend Announces First Tour Leg For Empath Album

The Lemonheads Recruit Tommy Stinson For North American Tour

Robin Trower Streams New Song Ahead Of Album and Tour

Focus Release New Album

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Caught It

Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music

As I Lay Dying Show Canceled Following Outcry

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.