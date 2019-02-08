Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" track, "Atlas, Rise!", from a January 24 concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

The second single from their tenth album topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart upon its release in the fall of 2016 as the band were playing warm-up dates for the WorldWired tour in South America.

Prior to resuming the North American leg of the trek in Tulsa, OK on January 18, Metallica were among the acts that appeared at the all-star "I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles.

The group bookended their four-song set with a pair of tracks from Soundgarden's 1988 debut, "Ultramega OK", opening with "All Your Lies" and closing with "Head Injury", while delivering two of their own classics: 1984's "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and 1986's "Master Of Puppets." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Share Video From Birmingham Show

Metallica Share Video From Little Rock Show

Metallica Share Video From First Show Of 2019

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Videos

Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance

Metallica Share Videos For Ride The Lightning Classics

Metallica Share Live Videos For Kill 'Em All Classics

Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album 2018 In Review

More Metallica News

Share this article



