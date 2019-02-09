News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne 'Doing Much Better' Following Hospitalization

02-09-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack reports that the legendary metal frontman is doing much better after he was hospitalized earlier this week for complications from the flu.

His son Jack offered fans an update on his condition. He wrote, "Sunny day. All is well. Now I'm off to see dad. He's doing much better. Thanks for all your messages."

After news broke about the hospitalization Ozzy's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi shared on Facebook: "I'm wishing Ozzy a speedy recovery and I know he'll be gutted that he's had to cancel part of his tour but I'm sure he'll be back on stage as soon as he's able. Get better soon my friend. Lots of love Oz, Tony."

Ozzy's wife and manager explained the reason why he was admitted to the hospital, "As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."


