News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streams Song From New Solo Album

02-13-2019
Jordan Rudess

Acclaimed Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess is streaming his new track "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3". The song comes from his forthcoming solo album, "Wired For Madness", which is set to hit stores on April 19th.

Jordan is joined on the album by drummer Marco Minnemann, Dream Theater singer James LaBrie, guitarists Vinnie Moore, Guthrie Govan, Joe Bonamassa and Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci.

Check out "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3" here. Rudess had this to say about another track from the album, "'Just Can't Win' is a dirty blues song! The Dream Theater guys call me 'Blues Man' because, at 8 AM, after sleeping on the tour bus, I sound like a reincarnation of an old blues man soul. I called in Joe Bonamassa and a full brass section to help make this song really happen. For my prog fans, this is Jordan Rudess in an alternate universe!"

Tracklisting:
"Wired for Madness - Part 1"
"Wired for Madness - Part 2"
"Off the Ground"
"Drop Twist"
"Perpetual Shine"
"Just Can't Win"
"Just for Today"
"Why I Dream"


Related Stories


Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streams Song From New Solo Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announce Special One Off Show

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces 3 Continent Tour

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Goes With Mascot For New Solo Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Takes On David Bowie Classic

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces Solo Tour Dates

Jordan Rudess' Wizdom Music Announces GeoShred Version 2

More Jordan Rudess News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized- Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online- Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery- Pearl Jam- more

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered- Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards- more

Journey's Neal Schon Has Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery- Tool Frontman Reveals Album Release Date Target- Don't Count Out Nickelback Making A Metal Album- more

Lindsey Buckingham Has Emergency Open Heart Surgery- Ozzy Osbourne 'Doing Much Better' Following Hospitalization- As I Lay Dying's Tom Lambesis Addresses Public Outcry- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized

Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery

Pearl Jam Named 2019 Record Store Day Ambassador

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streams Song From New Solo Album

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

Everclear's Art Alexakis Unplugging For Songs & Stories Tour

In Flames Streaming New Song 'Burn'

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Grammy Performance Goes Online

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered

Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.