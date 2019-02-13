Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streams Song From New Solo Album

Acclaimed Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess is streaming his new track "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3". The song comes from his forthcoming solo album, "Wired For Madness", which is set to hit stores on April 19th.

Jordan is joined on the album by drummer Marco Minnemann, Dream Theater singer James LaBrie, guitarists Vinnie Moore, Guthrie Govan, Joe Bonamassa and Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci.

Check out "Wired For Madness Pt 1.3" here. Rudess had this to say about another track from the album, "'Just Can't Win' is a dirty blues song! The Dream Theater guys call me 'Blues Man' because, at 8 AM, after sleeping on the tour bus, I sound like a reincarnation of an old blues man soul. I called in Joe Bonamassa and a full brass section to help make this song really happen. For my prog fans, this is Jordan Rudess in an alternate universe!"

Tracklisting:

"Wired for Madness - Part 1"

"Wired for Madness - Part 2"

"Off the Ground"

"Drop Twist"

"Perpetual Shine"

"Just Can't Win"

"Just for Today"

"Why I Dream"





