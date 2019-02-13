Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Life Of Agony have announced that they are currently working on their forthcoming album with acclaimed producer Sylvia Massy (Tool, System Of A Down) and have revealed a teaser video for the new record.

They are recording their sixth album, which will be entitled "The Sound Of Scars" at Massy's Studio Divine in Ashland, Oregon. The band has shared a short teaser video here.

Massy had this to say, "Life of Agony began boldly over 25 years ago with its hard musical discourse into the human condition, a darkly hued story which continues to evolve today.

"This is a unique band with a remarkable history of personal discovery - a phoenix tale of flight, fire and resurrection. This month we begin again to record the latest chapter. I am excited to be the witness to the creation of the new Life of Agony album!"

Alan Robert added, "Sylvia has a deep understanding of what this band is all about and we've wanted to work with her for a very, very long time. Especially, since this is a concept album continuing the story of River Runs Red, we're extremely grateful to have her on board to help capture the darkness, raw emotion and heaviness of the new material."





