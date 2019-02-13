News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

02-13-2019
Life Of Agony

Life Of Agony have announced that they are currently working on their forthcoming album with acclaimed producer Sylvia Massy (Tool, System Of A Down) and have revealed a teaser video for the new record.

They are recording their sixth album, which will be entitled "The Sound Of Scars" at Massy's Studio Divine in Ashland, Oregon. The band has shared a short teaser video here.

Massy had this to say, "Life of Agony began boldly over 25 years ago with its hard musical discourse into the human condition, a darkly hued story which continues to evolve today.

"This is a unique band with a remarkable history of personal discovery - a phoenix tale of flight, fire and resurrection. This month we begin again to record the latest chapter. I am excited to be the witness to the creation of the new Life of Agony album!"

Alan Robert added, "Sylvia has a deep understanding of what this band is all about and we've wanted to work with her for a very, very long time. Especially, since this is a concept album continuing the story of River Runs Red, we're extremely grateful to have her on board to help capture the darkness, raw emotion and heaviness of the new material."


Related Stories


Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Life of Agony Announce First West Coast Dates In Over A Decade

Life of Agony Announce Two Special Hometown Shows

Life Of Agony Release 'World Gone Mad' Video

Life Of Agony Launch A History Of Agony

Life Of Agony Release 'A Place Where There's No More Pain' Video

More Life Of Agony News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized- Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online- Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery- Pearl Jam- more

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered- Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards- more

Journey's Neal Schon Has Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery- Tool Frontman Reveals Album Release Date Target- Don't Count Out Nickelback Making A Metal Album- more

Lindsey Buckingham Has Emergency Open Heart Surgery- Ozzy Osbourne 'Doing Much Better' Following Hospitalization- As I Lay Dying's Tom Lambesis Addresses Public Outcry- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized

Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery

Pearl Jam Named 2019 Record Store Day Ambassador

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streams Song From New Solo Album

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

Everclear's Art Alexakis Unplugging For Songs & Stories Tour

In Flames Streaming New Song 'Burn'

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Grammy Performance Goes Online

Another Clue To AC/DC Return Discovered

Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Snubbed By Grammy Awards

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.