Life Of Agony And Doyle Announce Beast Coast Monsters Tour

Life Of Agony and the Misfits guitarist Doyle have announced that they are teaming up for the Beast Coast Monsters Tour with dates in the U.S. and Australia this spring.

The U.S. leg of the tour is set to kick off on March 13th in Philadelphia, PA at The Foundry and will conclude on April 5th in Brooklyn, NY at Warsaw.

They will then head down under for the Australian leg that is set to launch on May 20th in Sydney, followed by dates in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Life of Agony first toured with the Misfits in the U.S. back in the 1990s and Doyle remembered,. "It was one of the most fun tours I've ever done.

"I still workout to Other Side Of The River." In fact, Doyle would often jump up onstage to perform this LOA fan favorite during their recent European run.

Life Of Agony Alan Robert had this to say, "We all grew up on Misfits records and have been huge fans since we were kids, so getting to know Doyle and the guys on a personal level has been really amazing.

"We had such a blast together last winter in Europe, that we decided to keep the party going in the States and in Australia this year." See the dates below:

3/13: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

3/15: Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

3/17: Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

3/18: Miami, FL @ Churchills

3/19: Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

3/21: Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

3/22: Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

3/24: Louisville, KY @ Diamond Concert Hall

3/25: Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

3/27: Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

3/28: Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache/Intersection

3/29: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

3/31: Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester

4/01: Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse

4/03: Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon

4/04: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

4/05: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

5/20: Sydney, AU @ Crowbar

5/22: Brisbane, AU @ Crowbar

5/23: Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Social Club





Related Stories

Life Of Agony Release 'Black Heart' Video

Life Of Agony Release Video Filmed At Haunted Mansion

Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Life of Agony Announce First West Coast Dates In Over A Decade

Life of Agony Announce Two Special Hometown Shows

More Life Of Agony News



