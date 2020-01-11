.

Life Of Agony And Doyle Announce Beast Coast Monsters Tour

Michael Angulia | 01-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Life Of Agony

Life Of Agony and the Misfits guitarist Doyle have announced that they are teaming up for the Beast Coast Monsters Tour with dates in the U.S. and Australia this spring.

The U.S. leg of the tour is set to kick off on March 13th in Philadelphia, PA at The Foundry and will conclude on April 5th in Brooklyn, NY at Warsaw.

They will then head down under for the Australian leg that is set to launch on May 20th in Sydney, followed by dates in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Life of Agony first toured with the Misfits in the U.S. back in the 1990s and Doyle remembered,. "It was one of the most fun tours I've ever done.

"I still workout to Other Side Of The River." In fact, Doyle would often jump up onstage to perform this LOA fan favorite during their recent European run.

Life Of Agony Alan Robert had this to say, "We all grew up on Misfits records and have been huge fans since we were kids, so getting to know Doyle and the guys on a personal level has been really amazing.

"We had such a blast together last winter in Europe, that we decided to keep the party going in the States and in Australia this year." See the dates below:

3/13: Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
3/15: Greenville, SC @ The Firmament
3/17: Orlando, FL @ Soundbar
3/18: Miami, FL @ Churchills
3/19: Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
3/21: Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
3/22: Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
3/24: Louisville, KY @ Diamond Concert Hall
3/25: Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
3/27: Chicago, IL @ Reggie's
3/28: Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache/Intersection
3/29: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
3/31: Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester
4/01: Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse
4/03: Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon
4/04: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
4/05: Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
5/20: Sydney, AU @ Crowbar
5/22: Brisbane, AU @ Crowbar
5/23: Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Social Club


Related Stories


Life Of Agony And Doyle Announce Beast Coast Monsters Tour

Life Of Agony Release 'Black Heart' Video

Life Of Agony Release Video Filmed At Haunted Mansion

Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Life of Agony Announce First West Coast Dates In Over A Decade

Life of Agony Announce Two Special Hometown Shows

More Life Of Agony News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Van Halen Is Not Doing Well Says Roth- Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour- Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song- Life Of Agony And Doyle Tour- more


Reviews
Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

advertisement


Latest News
Eddie Van Halen Is Not Doing Well Says Roth

Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour

Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song

Carnifex Part Ways With Guitarist Jordan Lockrey

Life Of Agony And Doyle Announce Beast Coast Monsters Tour

Beck's Uneventful Days Gets Remixed By St. Vincent

Crematory Release New Song 'The Downfall'

King Khan and The Sadies Announce Split Single



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.