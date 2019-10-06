Life Of Agony Release 'Black Heart' Video

Life Of Agony have released a brand new music video for their song "Black Heart". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Sound Of Scars," which is set to be released on October 11th.

Alan Robert had the following to say about the Sylvia Massy (Tool, System of a Down) produced record, "The Sound of Scars feels like such a monumental moment in Life Of Agony's story.".

"On one hand, we've come full circle, continuing the concept of our 1993 debut River Runs Red, and on the other hand, we've reached new heights with the raw power of the sound and songwriting.

"We really cannot wait for fans to sink their teeth into this beast and take this emotional journey with us. This record is a monster." Watch the video here.





