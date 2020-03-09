All Hail The Yeti Launching Tour With Life Of Agony And Doyle

Photo by Tessa Wiegerinck Courtesy Adrenaline Photo by Tessa Wiegerinck Courtesy Adrenaline

All Hail The Yeti will be hitting the road at the end of the week for the Beast Coast Monsters Tour with Life of Agony and Doyle, as well as off dates with Doyle.

The tour is set to get underway this Friday, March 13th in Philadelphia, PA at The Foundry and will be wrapping up on April 5th in Brooklyn, NY at the Warsaw.

The dates with Doyle includes stops in Maryland, Indiana, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, followed by a one off in Anaheim California on May 16th at the House of Blues.

Connor Garritty had this to say, "We are so excited and honored to be able to do what we do. We have been chosen to directly support Doyle on his turf for a handful of headline shows.

"We are also just about to release our fourth album, so we're excited to be playing new material. The record turned out amazing and we cannot wait to unleash on the masses! HAIL!!" See the dates below:

Beast Coast Monsters Tour

3/13- Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

3/15 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

3/17 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

3/18 - Miami, FL - Churchills

3/19 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

3/21 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt

3/22 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

3/24 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall

3/25 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

3/27 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

3/28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache/Intersection

3/29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

3/31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

4/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse

4/3 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon

4/4 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

4/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Dates with Doyle

3/14 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

3/26 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater

4/2 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

4/8 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

4/9 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

4/10 - Dudley, MA - Drafters Sports Cafe

4/11 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

5/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues





Related Stories

All Hail The Yeti Announce New Member, Begin Recording

More All Hail The Yeti News



