.

All Hail The Yeti Launching Tour With Life Of Agony And Doyle

Michael Angulia | 03-09-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

All Hail The YetiPhoto by Tessa Wiegerinck Courtesy Adrenaline

All Hail The Yeti will be hitting the road at the end of the week for the Beast Coast Monsters Tour with Life of Agony and Doyle, as well as off dates with Doyle.

The tour is set to get underway this Friday, March 13th in Philadelphia, PA at The Foundry and will be wrapping up on April 5th in Brooklyn, NY at the Warsaw.

The dates with Doyle includes stops in Maryland, Indiana, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, followed by a one off in Anaheim California on May 16th at the House of Blues.

Connor Garritty had this to say, "We are so excited and honored to be able to do what we do. We have been chosen to directly support Doyle on his turf for a handful of headline shows.

"We are also just about to release our fourth album, so we're excited to be playing new material. The record turned out amazing and we cannot wait to unleash on the masses! HAIL!!" See the dates below:

Beast Coast Monsters Tour
3/13- Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
3/15 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's
3/17 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
3/18 - Miami, FL - Churchills
3/19 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
3/21 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt
3/22 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
3/24 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Concert Hall
3/25 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
3/27 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
3/28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache/Intersection
3/29 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
3/31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
4/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse
4/3 - Lancaster, PA - The Chameleon
4/4 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
4/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Dates with Doyle
3/14 - Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina
3/26 - Hobart, IN - The Art Theater
4/2 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
4/8 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
4/9 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
4/10 - Dudley, MA - Drafters Sports Cafe
4/11 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
5/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues


Related Stories


All Hail The Yeti Launching Tour With Life Of Agony And Doyle

All Hail The Yeti Announce New Member, Begin Recording

More All Hail The Yeti News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai- Alice Cooper Adds Summer Tour Dates- Sick Of It All Postpone Tour Due To Illness- Linkin Park 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration- more


Reviews
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai

Alice Cooper Add Summer Tour Dates

Sick Of It All Postpone Tour Due To Illness

Linkin Park Enlisting Fans For 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration

My Dying Bride Release 'To Outlive The Gods' Video

Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter Announce Summer Tour

Billy Joel In The Studio For 'Glass Houses' 40th Anniversary

Dennis DeYoung Streams Collaboration With Julian Lennon



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.