Life Of Agony Release Video Filmed At Haunted Mansion

Life Of Agony have released a music video for their new track "Lay Down" that was filmed in a reportedly haunted mansion. The song comes from the group's forthcoming concept album, "The Sound of Scars," which they will unleash on October 11th.

Alan Robert had this to say about the track, "It's an anthem for survivors. We've all been through situations in our lives where everything seems completely hopeless.

"Lay Down is about believing in yourself when no one else will. Times when you really have to dig down deep to find that that last ounce of strength to keep on going."

The clip was filmed at White Hill Mansion in Fieldsboro, NJ and is reported to be haunted. Alan shared, "You could absolutely feel the spirits in those rooms. Especially in the basement where we heard that a murder took place." Watch the video here.





