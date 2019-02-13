Pearl Jam Named 2019 Record Store Day Ambassador

Organizers of Record Store Day have announced that they have selected grunge veterans Pearl Jam to be the ambassador for the annual event which will be taking place on April 13th.

RSD organizers said, "We couldn't be more pleased. Not just because, like easily two generations of fans, we love Pearl Jam. Or because Pearl Jam have ten studio albums, hundreds of unique live performance releases and official live concert bootleg releases under their belts. Or because 2017 saw them inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame."

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready added, "Pearl Jam is honored to be Record Store Day's Ambassador for 2019. Independent record stores are hugely important to me, and have been ever since I was 12 years-old. Before I even really knew what they were -- there was a certain feeling of 'this is a dream come true,' and it's a wonderland and there's so much to learn in here... and it's still that way.

"Support every independent record store that you can. They're really a good part of society. Know if you love music, this is the place to find it. And it helps people who work here and that's important, too. And it kind of takes an effort, you have to look for something that you want; you have to talk to people. I had to talk to people to figure out which Aerosmith record to get first or anything back in the day. It's a place to learn. It's a place to have fun. And it's a place to discover new music.

"Come out on Record Store Day, but also make it Record Store Year."





