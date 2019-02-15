Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon

The reunited lineup of Guns N' Roses have hopes to return to the studio to do some more recording and get a new album soon, according to guitarist Richard Fortus.

He made the revelation during a recent interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and when asked about plans the band, which features the reunited lineup of Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan, Fortus responded: "Slash is on tour right now. Once he gets back from that, we're gonna get some more recording done and hopefully get an album out soon. And then we'll get back to touring."

Slash is currently touring with his solo band and has a short break from mid-March through May before returning to the road through the summer. Richard's new comment echo what he told KSHE late last year, "We're going to try... try and do another record, get it out soon." And later added, "I think it'll happen faster than you think. I sure hope it happens faster than you think."





