Pop Evil Release 'Be Legendary' Video

02-15-2019
Pop Evil

Pop Evil have released a brand new music video for their track "Be Legendary". The song is the latest single to be released from the group's 2018 self-titled album.

The new clip was directed by Columbia Tatonem, who they worked with for their "A Crime To Remember," "Colors Bleed," and "Waking Lions," music videos. Watch it here.

Frontman Leigh Kakaty had this to say, "When we were first writing this song, it started with this addictive yet hypnotic guitar riff. Suddenly, I could see our fans coming together as one. I just felt like this was going to be a great opportunity to write an anthemic type of lyrical song that could positively motivate people. Now we see all our fans posting on social media how this song motivates them in their daily lives. Plus, to see how passionate they are whenever they hear us perform it live. Time will tell just how big this song can become."

Director Columbia Tatone added, "This story is for the underdogs. It's about friendship and togetherness. A reminder that although life doesn't always 'play fair,' know that our trials are a gift as you build sustaining character, discovering what you're indeed made of and made for as you earn the victory on the climb back up."


