Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Farewell Tour

02-16-2019
Bob Seger

(hennemusic) Bob Seger has extended his farewell tour with the addition of 12 more shows this spring. The Travelin Man: The Final Tour is named after a song from his 1975 album, "Beautiful Loser."

The rocker's current leg wraps up in mid-March and, following a 6-week break, Seger is scheduled to perform 13 concerts that end with a two-night stand in his Detroit hometown in early June.

A Bullet Club pre-sale for the newly-added shows begins Tuesday, February 19, with general public tickets going on sale Saturday, February 23rd. See all of the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Farewell Tour

Bob Seger Releases Video For Glenn Frey Tribute Song 2018 In Review

Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Final Tour

Bob Seger Reveals Dates For Farewell Tour

Early Bob Seger Recording Coming On Heavy Music Compilation

Bob Seger Announces Rescheduled Runaway Train Tour Dates

Bob Seger Optimistic About Returning To Road Following Surgery

Bob Seger Releases Video For Glenn Frey Tribute Song

Bob Seger Giving Away Previously Unreleased Song

Bob Seger Halted Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue 2017 In Review

More Bob Seger News

