Bob Seger Adds More Dates To Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Bob Seger has extended his farewell tour with the addition of 12 more shows this spring. The Travelin Man: The Final Tour is named after a song from his 1975 album, "Beautiful Loser."

The rocker's current leg wraps up in mid-March and, following a 6-week break, Seger is scheduled to perform 13 concerts that end with a two-night stand in his Detroit hometown in early June.

A Bullet Club pre-sale for the newly-added shows begins Tuesday, February 19, with general public tickets going on sale Saturday, February 23rd. See all of the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





