News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Share Live Video From Raleigh Show

02-19-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" track, "Confusion", from a January 28 concert at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

The event marked the group's first show in the city in 27 years and only their second concert appearance ever in the state's capital. The band continue to tour in support of the 2016 release, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country and more than five million worldwide.

Launched in the fall of 2016, the current series of North American dates marks the twelfth leg of the WorldWired tour; the run will wrap up next month before Metallica will return to live action for a full summer of European shows that will begin in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1.

The trek has grossed almost a quarter of a billion dollars worldwide, after earning $17.8 million in 2016, $152.8 million in 2017, and $67.3 million last year, according to live concert industry source Pollstar. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Share Live Video From Raleigh Show

Metallica Share Video Of Classic Rarity Performance

7th Annual Metallica Night Details Revealed

Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

Metallica Share Video From Birmingham Show

Metallica Share Video From Little Rock Show

Metallica Share Video From First Show Of 2019

Metallica's Full Chris Cornell Tribute Show Set Streaming Online

Metallica Share Live 'Master Of Puppets' Videos

Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Cancel Tour Legs- KISS Star Keeps Gloves On Over Ace Frehley War Of Words- Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham's Emergency Surgery- more

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing With New Band This Week- Fans Helping Bernie Torme And Gillan Reacts To Health Crisis- more

Bring Me the Horizon Frontman Ruptures Vocal Chord- KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist On Ventilator In Hospital- more

Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon- Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release- From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Forced To Cancel Tour Legs

KISS Star Keeps Gloves On Over Ace Frehley War Of Words

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham's Emergency Surgery

Queen And Adam Lambert To Rock The Oscars

Motley Crue Preview The Dirt Biopic Trailer

Slash Goes Behind The Scene Of Tour In New Video

Metallica Share Live Video From Raleigh Show

UB40 Releasing First New Album In Five Years

Sworn Enemy Share New Song 'Prepare For Payback'

Fallujah Streaming New Song 'Dopamine'

Singled Out: Kat Holland's The One

Van Halen Did Make Moves To Setup Reunion

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing Show With New Band This Week

Fans Helping Bernie Torme And Ian Gillan Reacts To Health Crisis

KISS Share Video From Rare Club Show

Iron Maiden Announce New Remastered Studio Collection Releases

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.