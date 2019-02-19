Metallica Share Live Video From Raleigh Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" track, "Confusion", from a January 28 concert at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

The event marked the group's first show in the city in 27 years and only their second concert appearance ever in the state's capital. The band continue to tour in support of the 2016 release, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country and more than five million worldwide.

Launched in the fall of 2016, the current series of North American dates marks the twelfth leg of the WorldWired tour; the run will wrap up next month before Metallica will return to live action for a full summer of European shows that will begin in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1.

The trek has grossed almost a quarter of a billion dollars worldwide, after earning $17.8 million in 2016, $152.8 million in 2017, and $67.3 million last year, according to live concert industry source Pollstar. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





