Guns N' Roses ' Duff McKagan Makes Special Announcement

02-20-2019
Duff McKagan

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan took to his Facebook page with a "special Announcement" video which included a preview of new music and the first dates of a solo tour.

McKagan has been working on the new record with Shooter Jennings acting as producer. Duff will be teaming up with Shooter for some tour dates this spring.

So far he has announced two dates, May 31st at the Theatre Of The Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and May 31st at City Winery in Washington D.C. Watch the video here


