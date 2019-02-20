News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Motley Crue Reveal Official Trailer For The Dirt Biopic

02-20-2019
Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are premiering the official video trailer for their upcoming Netflix biopic "The Dirt." The first look at footage from the project based on the band's 2001 memoir of the same name covers a wide range of the group's history, including:

Their formation in 1981; signing to Elektra Records in 1982; singer Vince Neil's fatal 1984 DUI car accident that killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingle and earned him a 15-day jail sentence; bassist Nikki Sixx's 1987 heroin overdose - one of a half-dozen he endured during his addiction; drummer Tommy Lee's short-lived 1995 marriage to second wife Heather Locklear; the 1995 cancer death of Neil's 4-year-old daughter Skylar; guitarist Mick Mars' struggles with the form of arthritis known as ankylosing spondylitis and more.

Set to premiere March 22 on Netflix, "The Dirt" is directed by Jeff Tremaine and features Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as Sixx, rapper Machine Gun Kelly as Lee, and Iwan Rheon as Mars.

The biopic will be accompanied by a companion soundtrack album that includes four new songs recorded last fall with producer Bob Rock. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


