Guns N' Roses Reunion Album Talks

02-21-2019
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash has confirmed that the reunited band already has new material and hopes to release a new album, but also said that there are no firm plans as yet to do so.

Slash's comments are similar to remarks made recently by guitarist Richard Fortus, who said that he believed the band would record more music when Slash's scheduled allowed it.

During an interview with Rock City had the following to say about a new album featuring the reunited lineup of himself, Axl Rose, and Duff McKagan, "Axl, Duff, myself and Richard have all talked about... there's material and stuff going on already for a new record," ).

But he cautioned, "It's just, with Guns N' Roses, you don't go, 'Oh, there is a plan, and it's gonna be like this,' because that's not how it works. So, basically, the only real answer to give is we're hoping to put a new record out, and we'll just see what happens when it happens."


