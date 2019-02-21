Metallica Share Live 'Wherever I May Roam' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 1991 classic, "Wherever I May Roam", from a February 1 concert at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH.

The fourth single from their 1991 self-titled ("Black") album reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart and No. 82 on the Billboard Hot 100; the project was Metallica's first to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

While playing in Cleveland for the first time in a decade as part of a current series of North American dates, drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo toured exhibits at a local music landmark.

"It was an honor to visit the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland a few weeks back," said the guys, "so much amazing history to take in!"

Metallica are currently on a month-long break from the WorldWired trek, which they'll resume in El Paso, TX on February 28. Watch the video here.

