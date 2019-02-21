News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pink Floyd Release Video Of 1968 performance of Astronomy Domine

02-21-2019
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1968 live performance of "Astronomy Domine", as the latest entry in their ongoing vintage video series.

The footage captures the band's August 31, 1968 appearance at the Kastival rock and pop festival in Kasterlee, Belgium just six months after the addition of David Gilmour on guitar in place of founding member Syd Barrett, who officially left the group in the spring of that year

The tune was the opening track from the UK band's 1967 debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn", which reached No. 6 on the UK charts and No. 131 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release.

Gilmour has been making headlines recently with news of an upcoming auction in New York where the Pink Floyd legend will sell off more than 120 guitars from his personal collection.

Christie's auctioneers will host the June 20 event, which will focus on a selection of Gilmour's preferred Fender Broadcasters, Esquires, Telecasters and Stratocasters. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


