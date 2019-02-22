|
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals First Song From Solo Album
02-22-2019
Guns N' Roses icon Duff McKagan is giving fans their first taste of his forthcoming solo album with the online stream of a brand new track entitled "Tenderness".
The song comes from Duff's new solo album, which was produced by Shooter Jennings and they two will also be teaming up for two special shows. The first on May 30th at TLA in Philadelphia and the second on May 31st at City Winery in Washington DC.
The new song can be heard here and Duff has this to say about the new track, "The real point of 'Tenderness' is not for me to be some damn politician or some other voice to add to what is already way too much noise.
"This is a song of unity and peace...and I want this record to be a meditation and to bring maybe some healing, if that is not too high-handed or lofty of a goal. I can use what marginal voice I have as an artist, to hopefully help arrest what seems like a fall. As a father, I must say and do something now...because I love my girls and my wife, and I love my country, and I feel I must be strong and use my voice now, do it while I am able, or perhaps never get a chance ever again."
