Motley Crue Release Video For New Song 'The Dirt'

02-22-2019
Motley Crue

(hennemusic) Motley Crue have released a video for their new single, "The Dirt (Est.1981)" featuring Machine Gun Kelly, from their upcoming Netflix biopic of the same name.

The clip mixes footage of the legendary band alongside snippets from the film, which was directed by Jeff Tremaine and features Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

"During the filming of our movie we got excited and inspired to write new music," says Sixx. "Getting back in the studio with Bob Rock just fueled the creative fires for us. To me, the music sounds like classic Motley. The lyrics were written for the movie and are a reflection of our life."

Set to premiere March 22 on Netflix, the project also delivers a companion soundtrack - released the same day - that features 14 classic tracks and four new recordings from sessions last fall with producer Bob Rock: "The Dirt (Est. 1981)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and a cover of Madonna's "Like A Virgin." Watch the video here.

