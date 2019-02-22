Motley Crue Release Video For New Song 'The Dirt'

(hennemusic) Motley Crue have released a video for their new single, "The Dirt (Est.1981)" featuring Machine Gun Kelly, from their upcoming Netflix biopic of the same name.

The clip mixes footage of the legendary band alongside snippets from the film, which was directed by Jeff Tremaine and features Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

"During the filming of our movie we got excited and inspired to write new music," says Sixx. "Getting back in the studio with Bob Rock just fueled the creative fires for us. To me, the music sounds like classic Motley. The lyrics were written for the movie and are a reflection of our life."

Set to premiere March 22 on Netflix, the project also delivers a companion soundtrack - released the same day - that features 14 classic tracks and four new recordings from sessions last fall with producer Bob Rock: "The Dirt (Est. 1981)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and a cover of Madonna's "Like A Virgin." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Motley Crue Reveal Official Trailer For The Dirt Biopic

Motley Crue Preview The Dirt Biopic Trailer

Motley Crue Releasing New Song Featuring Machine Gun Kelly Soon

Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad

Motley Crue Hint At Super Bowl Commercial

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Returns With New Music Project

Motley Crue Confirm Release Date For The Dirt Biopic

More Motley Crue News

Share this article



