Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has released two brand new solo tracks "Prove You Wrong" and "What The Words Meant" as he prepares for a new tour.

Warner Bros. Records shared the new tracks on Friday (Feb 22nd). "Prove You Wrong" can be streamed here and fans can listen to "What The Words Meant" here

The Linkin Park star will be taking his solo show across the pond early next month for a European headline tour that will be kicking off in Berlin on March 2nd in support of his album "Post Traumatic". See the dates below:

European Tour Dates

March 2 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

March 3 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2

March 5 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

March 6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

March 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

March 9 - Paris, France - Zenith

March 10 - London, UK - Roundhouse

March 12 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

March 14 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

March 15 - Padova, Italy - GT Geox

March 17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

March 18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

March 19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

March 21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

March 22 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

March 23 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Luxexpo

March 25 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Hangar 11

March 26 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Hangar 11





