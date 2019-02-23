News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs

02-23-2019
Mike Shinoda

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has released two brand new solo tracks "Prove You Wrong" and "What The Words Meant" as he prepares for a new tour.

Warner Bros. Records shared the new tracks on Friday (Feb 22nd). "Prove You Wrong" can be streamed here and fans can listen to "What The Words Meant" here

The Linkin Park star will be taking his solo show across the pond early next month for a European headline tour that will be kicking off in Berlin on March 2nd in support of his album "Post Traumatic". See the dates below:

European Tour Dates
March 2 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
March 3 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2
March 5 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
March 6 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
March 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
March 9 - Paris, France - Zenith
March 10 - London, UK - Roundhouse
March 12 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
March 14 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
March 15 - Padova, Italy - GT Geox
March 17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
March 18 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
March 19 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
March 21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
March 22 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
March 23 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Luxexpo
March 25 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Hangar 11
March 26 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Hangar 11


