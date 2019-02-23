|
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has released two brand new solo tracks "Prove You Wrong" and "What The Words Meant" as he prepares for a new tour.
Warner Bros. Records shared the new tracks on Friday (Feb 22nd). "Prove You Wrong" can be streamed here and fans can listen to "What The Words Meant" here
The Linkin Park star will be taking his solo show across the pond early next month for a European headline tour that will be kicking off in Berlin on March 2nd in support of his album "Post Traumatic". See the dates below:
European Tour Dates
