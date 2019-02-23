Mike & The Mechanics Stream Out Of The Blue Title Song

Mike & The Mechanics have shared a stream of the title track to their forthcoming album "Out Of The Blue," which they will be releasing in various formats on April 5th.

The album will be available digitally, on CD, deluxe CD and vinyl LP and will features the band reworking some of their classic hits and fans favorites, in addition to three new tracks (the title song, "One Way," and "What Would You Do") Stream "Out Of The Blue" here.

Fans that opt for the deluxe CD will also get the following six unplugged songs: "Don't Know What Came Over Me", "The Best Is Yet To Come", "The Living Years", "Beggar On A Beach Of Gold," "Another Cup Of Coffee" and "Over My Shoulder".

Mike Rutherford had this to say, "Having toured with the Mechanics over the last 10 years, I have heard the old songs change a bit each year with Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar singing and the same band playing.

"In some cases they have been extended and developed, so it seemed a good idea to record these versions in the studio. Anyone who has seen us live will, I'm sure, like to hear the old ones in this form as they show how the two singers work so well together - especially on a song like Get Up, which has become a double lead vocal."

He also said this of the acoustic songs, "Recording the unplugged version was like in the old days - down the stairs into a basement studio not 50 yards away from Trident Studios where we recorded Genesis' second and third albums.

"We recorded these live and Tim and Andrew led the songs with great vocal performances, and we mixed it as we recorded it like in the past. No wonder albums took a maximum of three weeks to complete then! We have also written and recorded three new songs which show the Mechanics next stage - I hope!"

Out Of The Blue Tracklist:

1. One Way

2. Out Of The Blue

3. What Would You Do

4. The Living Years

5. Beggar On A Beach Of Gold

6. Get Up

7. Another Cup Of Coffee

8. All I Need Is A Miracle

9. Silent Running

10. Over My Shoulder

11. Word Of Mouth

12. Don't Know What Came Over Me (deluxe CD/digital)

13. The Best Is Yet To Come (deluxe CD/digital)

14. The Living Years (deluxe CD/digital)

15. Beggar On A Beach Of Gold (deluxe CD/digital)

16. Another Cup Of Coffee (deluxe CD/digital)

17. Over My Shoulder (deluxe CD/digital)





