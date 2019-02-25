News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

02-25-2019
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan says that a new album from the legendary band is "real" and Axl Rose has some "really cool" music for the effort, but the record is happening organically without a masterplan.

McKagan was asked about the new album During a satellite radio interview and responded, "Oh, it's real, but the fun part and the cool part about Guns N' Roses is we don't really talk about it, and what happens next just happens. It's never been that band that there's a direct schedule of how we do things.

"I've heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has... really cool stuff he's been working on, so I'm excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I don't mean to get anybody rabid. (A new album) will happen when it happens, that's for sure."


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals First Song From Solo Album

Guns N' Roses Reunion Album Talks

Guns N' Roses ' Duff McKagan Makes Special Announcement

Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon

Classic Era Guns N' Roses Star Inks Deal For New Album

Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance

New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member 2018 In Review

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music- Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars- Neal Schon Launches Journey Tour- more

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion- Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour- Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD- Metallica- more

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band- Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation- Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour- Mike Shinoda- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals 1st Song From Solo Album- Eddie Van Halen Makes Debut Album Anniversary With Special Release- Monkees' Peter Tork Dead At 77- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars

Neal Schon Launches Journey Through Time Tour

Elton John 'Rocketman' Biopic Trailer Released

Blessthefall Drop Capsize From Tour Amid Allegations

All That Remains Singer Not A Fan Of Oli Herbert's Widow

AC/DC's Angus Young Celebrated With Limited Edition Rock Iconz

George Strait Announce Two New Arena Concerts

Origin Announces New Anniversary Album

Reissue Of 1975 Performance Presented By Paul and Linda McCartney Coming

Singled Out: Dearling's Silver And Gold

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion

Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour

Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD

Metallica Hardwired For Hot Tours Glory

Judas Priest Plan Surprises For Upcoming Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.