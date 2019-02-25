Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan says that a new album from the legendary band is "real" and Axl Rose has some "really cool" music for the effort, but the record is happening organically without a masterplan.

McKagan was asked about the new album During a satellite radio interview and responded, "Oh, it's real, but the fun part and the cool part about Guns N' Roses is we don't really talk about it, and what happens next just happens. It's never been that band that there's a direct schedule of how we do things.

"I've heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has... really cool stuff he's been working on, so I'm excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I don't mean to get anybody rabid. (A new album) will happen when it happens, that's for sure."





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals First Song From Solo Album

Guns N' Roses Reunion Album Talks

Guns N' Roses ' Duff McKagan Makes Special Announcement

Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon

Classic Era Guns N' Roses Star Inks Deal For New Album

Guns N' Roses Have Over 50 Unreleased Songs

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance

New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member 2018 In Review

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article



