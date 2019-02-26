Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains and Korn have announced that will be teaming up for a co-headline tour of amphitheaters across North America this summer. Alice In Chains are on the road in support of their sixth album, "Rainier Fog"; recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz, the project debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 last fall.

Korn are working with Raskulinecz on material for the follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering"; tentatively due in the fall, it will feature songwriting collaborations with Goldfinger's John Feldmann, while Blink-182's Travis Barker has recorded the "temporary drums" on some of the early demos.

The 7-week, 30-city summer series (see dates below) will kick off July 18 at the Austin360 Amphitheatre in Del Valle, TX and make stops in Dallas, Nashville, Toronto, Denver and more before wrapping at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA on September 4. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

