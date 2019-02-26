News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

02-26-2019
Korn

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains and Korn have announced that will be teaming up for a co-headline tour of amphitheaters across North America this summer. Alice In Chains are on the road in support of their sixth album, "Rainier Fog"; recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz, the project debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 last fall.

Korn are working with Raskulinecz on material for the follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering"; tentatively due in the fall, it will feature songwriting collaborations with Goldfinger's John Feldmann, while Blink-182's Travis Barker has recorded the "temporary drums" on some of the early demos.

The 7-week, 30-city summer series (see dates below) will kick off July 18 at the Austin360 Amphitheatre in Del Valle, TX and make stops in Dallas, Nashville, Toronto, Denver and more before wrapping at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA on September 4. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Slipknot and Korn Planning Summer Tours

Korn Taking Their Time Says Head

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases 'Basic Needs' Video

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases 'Basic Needs' Video

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death

Korn Frontman Impressed With Band's New Music

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Follow The Leader Anniversary Shows

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album

More Korn News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour- Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In 3 Years- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music- Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars- Neal Schon Launches Journey Tour- more

Sammy Hagar All For Original Van Halen Reunion- Peter Frampton Reveals That Health Issue Is Behind Farewell Tour- Slash Captured Recent Concert For Upcoming DVD- Metallica- more

KISS Expecting An Emotional End To The Band- Capsize Remove Member Following Sexual Misconduct Allegation- Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour- Mike Shinoda- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In Three Years

Stevie Nicks Celebrating Rock Hall Induction With New Releases

Bring Me The Horizon Announce North American Tour

Alan Parsons Reveals Collaboration With Jason Mraz

Queensryche Preview 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

Fates Warning Reuniting With Original Member At Upcoming Shows

Todd Rundgren Announces Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre

Demon Hunter Release 'On My Side' Video

Aborted Part Ways With Member

Singled Out: Matt Pless' Ashtray

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars

Neal Schon Launches Journey Through Time Tour

Elton John 'Rocketman' Biopic Trailer Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.