Todd Rundgren Announces Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre
02-26-2019
Todd Rundgren has announced that he will be releasing a special multi-disc package entitled "Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre" on April 5th.
The set will feature Blu-Ray/DVD/2 CDs and was captured during the first live performance from the pop-pop band Utopia in 32 years. A vinyl the vinyl a gatefold jacket with 2 Green LPs will follow on April 19th.
We were sent these details "After a thirty-year-plus hiatus, Todd Rundgren's Utopia graced the Chicago Theatre stage, with the hopes of promising fans an extraordinary, other-worldly concert experience. The original 70's-formed band established a stellar reputation for stretching the prog rock/pop envelope and infusing their mostly original material with verve and state-of-the-art technique. On this occasion the band featured Todd Rundgren, Kasim Sulton, Willie Wilcox and Gil Assayas."
