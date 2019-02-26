Todd Rundgren Announces Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre

Todd Rundgren has announced that he will be releasing a special multi-disc package entitled "Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre" on April 5th.

The set will feature Blu-Ray/DVD/2 CDs and was captured during the first live performance from the pop-pop band Utopia in 32 years. A vinyl the vinyl a gatefold jacket with 2 Green LPs will follow on April 19th.

We were sent these details "After a thirty-year-plus hiatus, Todd Rundgren's Utopia graced the Chicago Theatre stage, with the hopes of promising fans an extraordinary, other-worldly concert experience. The original 70's-formed band established a stellar reputation for stretching the prog rock/pop envelope and infusing their mostly original material with verve and state-of-the-art technique. On this occasion the band featured Todd Rundgren, Kasim Sulton, Willie Wilcox and Gil Assayas."

Tracklisting

1. Utopia Theme

2. The Ikon

3. Another Life

4. Do Ya

5. Freedom Fighters

6. The Wheel

7. Back on the Street

8. Something's Coming

9. Monument

10. Overture Communion with the Sun

11. Last of the New Wave Riders

12. Road To Utopia

13. Play This Game

14. Swing to the Right

15. Trapped

16. Set Me Free

17. Love In Action

18. Hammer In My Heart

19. Princess of the Universe

20. I Will Wait

21. Rock Love

22. Love is the Answer

23. One World

24. Just One Victory





