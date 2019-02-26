News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Todd Rundgren Announces Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre

02-26-2019
Todd Rundgren

Todd Rundgren has announced that he will be releasing a special multi-disc package entitled "Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre" on April 5th.

The set will feature Blu-Ray/DVD/2 CDs and was captured during the first live performance from the pop-pop band Utopia in 32 years. A vinyl the vinyl a gatefold jacket with 2 Green LPs will follow on April 19th.

We were sent these details "After a thirty-year-plus hiatus, Todd Rundgren's Utopia graced the Chicago Theatre stage, with the hopes of promising fans an extraordinary, other-worldly concert experience. The original 70's-formed band established a stellar reputation for stretching the prog rock/pop envelope and infusing their mostly original material with verve and state-of-the-art technique. On this occasion the band featured Todd Rundgren, Kasim Sulton, Willie Wilcox and Gil Assayas."

Tracklisting
1. Utopia Theme
2. The Ikon
3. Another Life
4. Do Ya
5. Freedom Fighters
6. The Wheel
7. Back on the Street
8. Something's Coming
9. Monument
10. Overture Communion with the Sun
11. Last of the New Wave Riders
12. Road To Utopia
13. Play This Game
14. Swing to the Right
15. Trapped
16. Set Me Free
17. Love In Action
18. Hammer In My Heart
19. Princess of the Universe
20. I Will Wait
21. Rock Love
22. Love is the Answer
23. One World
24. Just One Victory


