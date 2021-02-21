Todd Rundgren's 'A Wizard, A True Star... Live' Colored Vinyl Coming

Cleopatra Records have announced that they will be releasing Todd Rundgren's "A Wizard, A True Star... Live" on a special Rainbow Swirl Vinyl on March 5, 2021.

The album features Todd Rundgren performing his full 1973 album "A Wizard, A True Star", during a special concert that he staged in Akron, OH back in 2009.

The show was previously been released last year on home video (DVD and CD) and this new vinyl edition will feature the concert on 2 Rainbow Swirl LPs that will be housed in a gatefold jacket. Fans can preorder it here.

Related Stories

Todd Rundgren Announces Virtual Tour

Todd Rundgren Announces Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre

News > Todd Rundgren