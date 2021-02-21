.

Todd Rundgren's 'A Wizard, A True Star... Live' Colored Vinyl Coming

Michael Angulia | 02-21-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cover art courtesy Glass Onyon

Cleopatra Records have announced that they will be releasing Todd Rundgren's "A Wizard, A True Star... Live" on a special Rainbow Swirl Vinyl on March 5, 2021.

The album features Todd Rundgren performing his full 1973 album "A Wizard, A True Star", during a special concert that he staged in Akron, OH back in 2009.

The show was previously been released last year on home video (DVD and CD) and this new vinyl edition will feature the concert on 2 Rainbow Swirl LPs that will be housed in a gatefold jacket. Fans can preorder it here.


Related Stories


Todd Rundgren's 'A Wizard, A True Star... Live' Colored Vinyl Coming

Todd Rundgren Announces Virtual Tour

Todd Rundgren Announces Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre

News > Todd Rundgren



advertisement
Day In Rock

Of Mice & Men Rediscovered Why They Make Music- How Van Halen's David Lee Roth Got Out Of Jury Duty- Limited Edition Pink Floyd Print Series Launched- Marty Friedman- more

Reviews

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

advertisement
Latest News

Of Mice & Men Rediscovered Why They Make Music

How Van Halen's David Lee Roth Got Out Of Jury Duty

Limited Edition Pink Floyd Print Series Launched

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Releases 'Makenaide' Video

Ricky Warwick Shares 'You're My Rock And Roll'

Hot Hot Heat, Fitz & The Tantrums Offshoot Release 'Young Libertine' Video

Todd Rundgren's 'A Wizard, A True Star... Live' Colored Vinyl Coming

Flying Cupid Gets Animated For 'Into The Light'