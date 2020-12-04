Todd Rundgren Announces Virtual Tour

Photo courtesy Noble PR Photo courtesy Noble PR

(Noble) Todd Rundgren has announced his 2021 Clearly Human virtual tour, featuring 25 performances, each geofenced and tailored to a different US city.

With each performance emanating from a Chicago venue (the most convenient time zone to allow for 8pm show times in every market), the shows will be "localized" to give both the band and the fans a sense of place (e.g. local landmarks will appear on the video wall, catering for the band and crew will feature dishes associated with each city, etc).

Single-ticket purchases within the US will be limited to fans with zip codes corresponding to that show's greater metropolitan area. US-based fans not living in a designated tour market can also "attend" any or all dates via multi-show ticket bundles, which, like internationally based fans purchasing single-show tickets, will exempt them from geofencing restrictions. In Chicago, there will be a licensed COVID compliance officer on staff at all times, with both the band and crew testing regularly throughout the duration of the virtual tour.

The virtual box office is now open here.

