(Noble) Todd Rundgren has announced his 2021 Clearly Human virtual tour, featuring 25 performances, each geofenced and tailored to a different US city.
With each performance emanating from a Chicago venue (the most convenient time zone to allow for 8pm show times in every market), the shows will be "localized" to give both the band and the fans a sense of place (e.g. local landmarks will appear on the video wall, catering for the band and crew will feature dishes associated with each city, etc).
Single-ticket purchases within the US will be limited to fans with zip codes corresponding to that show's greater metropolitan area. US-based fans not living in a designated tour market can also "attend" any or all dates via multi-show ticket bundles, which, like internationally based fans purchasing single-show tickets, will exempt them from geofencing restrictions. In Chicago, there will be a licensed COVID compliance officer on staff at all times, with both the band and crew testing regularly throughout the duration of the virtual tour.
The virtual box office is now open here.
Todd Rundgren Announces Utopia Live At The Chicago Theatre
Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album- David Lee Roth Talks Eddie Van Halen Tribute- Deftones Share Robert Smith Remix Of 'Teenager'- Underoath- more
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song and Announce Album
David Lee Roth Talks Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Deftones Share Robert Smith Remix Of 'Teenager'
Underoath Share 'Define The Great Line' Livestream Recordings
Singled Out: Magic Dance's Restless Nights
Steel Panther Postpone Livestream Due To Covid-19
Eyehategod Share First New Song In 7 Years
Todd Rundgren Announces Virtual Tour