Motley Crue To Be Grand Marshalls At NASCAR Race

(hennemusic) Motley Crue have been named Grand Marshals for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA on Sunday, March 17.

"We are super stoked to give the command at the Auto Club 400. It's going to be an epic day at the race track," says bassist Nikki Sixx, with drummer Tommy Lee adding, "Growing up, we were race car fans and dreamed of fast cars so to be included in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event is wild!"

Joining the band will be a pair of actors from the band's upcoming Netflix biopic, "The Dirt" - Douglas Booth (who plays Sixx) and Colson Baker a.k.a.. Machine Gun Kelly (who plays Lee). Read more here.

