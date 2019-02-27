Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion

Slash says that he was surprised that Guns N' Roses were actually able to reunite for the Not In This Lifetime Tour, but once he, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan did get back together the chemistry was "magic".

The guitarist, who is promoting his current solo album with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, "Living The Dream", reflected on the blockbuster reunion during an interview with Rock City. He said, "It was surprising in and of itself when we got together in the first place.

"And then the first show that we did was magic - that was unbelievable. That first series of shows that we did around Coachella back in April of 2016, it was just such a huge thing. For the guys in the band - for myself to be on stage with Duff and Axl and just have that chemistry was so powerful. You forget, because it had been a lot of years since I jammed with both those guys, and it was really powerful.

"And one thing led to another, and we just ended up having this amazing tour that you couldn't possibly dream of. It was a really great tour. And it lasted a really long time. I think it was the longest tour we ever did. It was about two and a half years."

He continued about how this tour was different than his previous experience in the band, "There was no bullsh*t. It was one of those situations, a lot of people like to show an appearance and say, 'Oh, it's great and this and that and the other,' but the reality is something else. But for us, this whole thing was really a magical experience.

"The band was great, the f***ing entourage, the crew, the whole production was just like this really great marriage of people, and we just all had a really good time. And the fans were amazing. So I'm really happy that it happened."





