Motley Crue Star Addresses Idea Of Reunion Shows

Motley Crue famously signed an agreement in 2014 to stop touring at the conclusion of their farewell tour but with the impending release of their biopic The Dirt there has been speculation that the band may perform together live again.

The band did reunite in the studio to record some new songs for the soundtrack to the film, but bassist Nikki Sixx said in a recent interview that fans will not likely see the group together again on stage again.

He said, "Sometimes I look out at my friends, like the guys in Aerosmith and Metallica, and I'm like, 'God damn it, did we retire too soon?' But there will be no one-offs in our future. Maybe we'll just get together and jam in Mick Mars' front room.





Related Stories

Motley Crue To Be Grand Marshalls At NASCAR Race

Motley Crue Release Video For New Song 'The Dirt'

Motley Crue Reveal Official Trailer For The Dirt Biopic

Motley Crue Preview The Dirt Biopic Trailer

Motley Crue Releasing New Song Featuring Machine Gun Kelly Soon

Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad

Motley Crue Hint At Super Bowl Commercial

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

More Motley Crue News

Share this article



