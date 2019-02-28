|
Motley Crue Star Addresses Idea Of Reunion Shows
02-28-2019
Motley Crue famously signed an agreement in 2014 to stop touring at the conclusion of their farewell tour but with the impending release of their biopic The Dirt there has been speculation that the band may perform together live again.
The band did reunite in the studio to record some new songs for the soundtrack to the film, but bassist Nikki Sixx said in a recent interview that fans will not likely see the group together again on stage again.
He said, "Sometimes I look out at my friends, like the guys in Aerosmith and Metallica, and I'm like, 'God damn it, did we retire too soon?' But there will be no one-offs in our future. Maybe we'll just get together and jam in Mick Mars' front room.
