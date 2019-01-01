Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic 2018 In Review

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic was a top 18 story of July 2018: Pearl Jam delivered a rare performance of the 1974 KISS classic, "Black Diamond", during a June 26 concert in Rome, Italy, and video from the event is streaming online.

With shared vocals by guitarist Mike McCready and drummer Matt Cameron, the show at the city's Stadio Olimpico marked only the third time in the Seattle band's history that they played the closing track from KISS' self-titled debut, following a 2007 setlist appearances in Chicago, IL and a 2008 jam with Ace Frehley at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Pearl Jam will wrap up their summer European concert run with a July 17 date at London's O2 Arena that was originally set for June 19 but postponed after singer Eddie Vedder lost his voice during the second week of the trek. Watch the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pearl Jam End Special Series After Quarter Century

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit With Rarities

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Performs Rare Lead Vocal

Pearl Jam Release Live Video For David Bowie Classic

Pearl Jam Rock Stooges Classic with Soundgarden and Mudhoney Members

Pearl Jam Share Video Of Jam With Jack White

Pearl Jam Top Tour Charts With Summer Stadium Shows

Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article



