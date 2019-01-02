News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time 2018 In Review

01-02-2019
Eagles

(hennemusic) The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time was a top 18 story of August 2018: The Eagles' 1976 collection, "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975", has surpassed Michael Jackson's 1982 smash, "Thriller", to top the list of best-selling albums in music history.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the California band's package has been newly-certified at 38x Platinum, accounting for sales and streams of more than 38 million copies since its release.

The RIAA also revealed that The Eagles' 1976 record, "Hotel California", is now the third best-selling album of all time, certified 26x Platinum for sales and streams of more than 26 million copies.

"Congratulations to the Eagles, who now claim the jaw-dropping feat of writing and recording two of the top three albums in music history," says RIAA Chairman and CEO Cary Sherman. "Both of these transcendent albums have impressively stood the test of time, only gaining more currency and popularity as the years have passed, much like the Eagles themselves.

"As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the RIAA's Gold & Platinum Program this year, it is only fitting that we can recognize the Eagles for their singular contribution to the history of American music."

"We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years," added Don Henley in a statement. "It's been quite a ride." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time 2018 In Review

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit 2018 In Review

2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards Launched

The Eagles Add Final Dates To Australian Tour

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

The Eagles Announce Spring Tour

The Eagles Announce Expansive Career-Spanning Box Set

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert

More Eagles News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio 2018 In Review

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington 2018 In Review

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine 2018 In Review

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968 2018 In Review

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke 2018 In Review

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed 2018 In Review

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.