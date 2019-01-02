News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968 2018 In Review

01-02-2019
The Kinks

(hennemusic) The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968 was a top 18 story of August 2018: The Kinks are a streaming a lyric video for "Time Song", a previously-unreleased track that will be featured on the 50th Anniversary Edition of their sixth album, "The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society."

Despite never being included on a release, "Time Song" was performed live only once by the band. "When we played a concert at Drury Lane in '73 to 'celebrate' us [the UK] about to join what was called The Common Market, I decided to use the song as a warning that time was running out for the old British Empire," says Ray. "This song was recorded a few weeks later but never made the final cut on the Preservation Act I album. Oddly enough, the song seems quite poignant and appropriate to release at this time in British history, and like Europe itself the track is a rough mix which still has to be finessed."

Due October 26, the 1968 collection of vignettes of UK life was the last album by the group's original quartet of leader Ray Davies, guitarist Dave Davies, bassist Pete Quaife and drummer Mick Avory.

"I think The Village Green Preservation Society is about the ending of a time personally for me in my life," Ray explains. "In my imaginary village. It's the end of our innocence, our youth. Some people are quite old but in the Village Green, you're never allowed to grow up. I feel the project itself as part of a life cycle."

Somewhat overlooked upon its original release, "The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society" went on to become regarded by critics as one of the best British albums ever recorded. Created in difficult circumstances by a band on the verge of disintegration and who refused to follow fashion, it is an album of timeless, perfectly crafted songs about growing up and growing old, and the decline of national culture and traditional ways. Listen to the song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968 2018 In Review

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite 2018 In Review

The Kinks' Dave Davies Releases 'Web Of Time' Video

The Kinks' Dave Davies Releases 'This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)' Video

The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming Previously Unreleased 1970s Track

The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

The Kinks Dave Davies Streams Unreleased 1970s Song

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite

Ray Davies Streams The Kinks Classic From Americana Album Sequel

More The Kinks News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Steve Perry- The Eagles- more 2018 in review

Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio - more 2018 in review

Van Halen Star Addresses Reunion Rumors- Slipknot Go Behind The Scenes Of New Song- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor- Pearl Jam End Special Series- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False'- Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio 2018 In Review

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington 2018 In Review

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit 2018 In Review

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Pop-Up Store 2018 In Review

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine 2018 In Review

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968 2018 In Review

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke 2018 In Review

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28 2018 In Review

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed 2018 In Review

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.