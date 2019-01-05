News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death 2018 In Review

01-05-2019
Chris Cornell

(hennemusic) Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death was a top 18 story of November 2018: Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky, has filed a medical malpractice suit against the late Soundgarden singer's doctor alleging he over-prescribed drugs that eventually caused her husband to commit suicide.

Rolling Stone reports Vicky's suit against Dr. Robert Koblin claims the physician "negligently and repeatedly" prescribed Cornell "dangerous mind-altering controlled substances... which impaired [his] cognition, clouded his judgement and caused him to engage in dangerous impulsive behaviors that he was unable to control, costing him his life."

The suit claims Koblin prescribed Cornell over 940 doses of the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam (also known as Ativan) between September 2015 and his death by suicide in May 2017.

At the same time, Koblin was prescribing Cornell Oxycodone, though it alleges that the doctor never conducted a medical examination of Cornell, performed any lab studies or clinical assessments.

Vicky's suit alleges that Koblin failed to warn the singer about possible side effects of Lorazepam, which include impaired judgement and rational thinking, diminished impulse control and increased risk of suicide in addiction-prone individuals.

The suit claims Koblin knew Cornell was an "addiction-prone individual," because Koblin was referred to Cornell through Cornell's therapist for substance abuse.

Vicky Cornell is suing for, among other charges, negligence, failure to obtain informed consent and willful misconduct, with Koblin and Robertson Cardiovascular Center named as defendants in the suit. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


