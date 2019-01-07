Black Sabbath 50th Anniversary Exhibition Coming

(hennemusic) An exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath is coming to the band's hometown of Birmingham, UK this summer. "Black Sabbath - 50 Years" will be hosted at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery between June 22 - September 18.

Presented by Home Of Metal - a local organization that celebrates music from Birmingham and the Black Country - the exhibition aims to explore how the music of four working-class lads captured the hearts and minds of fans globally while paying homage to the fan's devotion and documenting that fifty-year relationship.

"It's an honor to be a part of the Home Of Metal," says Ozzy Osbourne. "I am just a guy from Birmingham who's been blessed to have had such dedicated fans throughout my career. Like I've always said 'I am nothing without them.'"

"Fans are our lifeblood," adds guitarist Tony Iommi, "they've always been there to support us." Read more here.

