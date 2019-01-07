Megadeth Gearing Up For Big Announcement

(hennemusic) Megadeth are streaming a video across their social media sites teasing news of an upcoming January 11 announcement by the thrash metal veterans

The brief clip features music from the group's "Take No Prisoners", a track from their 1990 album, "Rust In Peace." No further details have been provided to date as fans await word from the band.

Megadeth's fourth album was the first to feature guitarist Marty Friedman and drummer Nick Menza following the 1989 departure of Jeff Young and Chuck Behler.

With classic tracks like "Hangar 18" and "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due", the project debuted and peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 to earn the band the highest-charting record of their career at that point while delivering their third consecutive US platinum album for sales of 1 million copies in the country.

Megadeth are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia." "Droogs, I'm pulling back on Social Media as things rev up re: LP 16," tweeted Dave Mustaine on Christmas. "Not enough time to do my job(s). Progress is good. Music is fast & strong. All 4 contributing. Things are good. Get updates via http://megadeth.com, @Megadeth until we finish LP 16. I'm hurryin'. Really!" Watch the teaser video here.

