Metallica Share Live Videos For Kill 'Em All Classics

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official live videos of a series of fall 2018 US performances of tracks that come from their 1983 debut album, "Kill 'Em All."

In September, the band rocked "The Four Horsemen" in Winnipeg, MB and "Seek & Destroy" in San Francisco, CA; "Motorbreath" in Milwaukee, WI in mid-October; and "Whiplash" in Pittsburgh, PA and Sacramento, CA before wrapping up their live schedule for the year in early December.

"Kill 'Em All" didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years after its release, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.

Metallica are sharing the newly-released clips as they enjoy a month-long break from the trek in support of 2016's "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct." Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





