News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pearl Jam Cover Buffalo Tom Classic At Fenway Park

01-07-2019
Pearl Jam

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam streamed video of a performance of the 1992 Buffalo Tom classic, "Taillights Fade", from a pair of shows at Boston's Fenway Park in early September, as part of their #12DaysOfPJ series.

The band were joined by Buffalo Tom guitarist/vocalist Bill Janovitz for the track from the group's third album, "Let Me Come Over", during both appearances at the legendary Boston ballpark as part of their summer US stadium series.

The pair of Fenway Park dates saw Pearl Jam play before a combined total of 71,694 fans, while earning $6.7 million in box office revenue, according to Billboard. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Cover Buffalo Tom Classic At Fenway Park

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam End Special Series After Quarter Century

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit With Rarities

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Performs Rare Lead Vocal

Pearl Jam Release Live Video For David Bowie Classic

Pearl Jam Rock Stooges Classic with Soundgarden and Mudhoney Members

Pearl Jam Share Video Of Jam With Jack White

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online- Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show- KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Rumors- Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music-Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- more 2018 in review

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offer Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- more 2018 in review

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed- Metallica Make Chart History With Blockbuster Album- more 2018 in review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
New Axl Rose Song Streaming Online

Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show

KISS Is Half A Cover Band Says Ace

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Expanded For Home Video

Megadeth Gearing Up For Big Announcement

Motley Crue Hint At Super Bowl Commercial

Original Iron Maiden Lineup Reunites After Four Decades

Rob Zombie Rocks Beatles Classic With Marilyn Manson and Nikki Sixx

Black Sabbath 50th Anniversary Exhibition Coming

Randy Houser's Full New Album Streaming Online Early

Seattle Post Office Renamed In Honor Of Jimi Hendrix

Metallica Share Live Videos For Kill 'Em All Classics

Ann Wilson Of Heart Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Video

Pat Benatar's 'Love Is a Battlefield' Gets Prog Makeover

Neil Young's Ragged Glory Expanded For Reissue

Pearl Jam Cover Buffalo Tom Classic At Fenway Park

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.