Greta Van Fleet To Rock Saturday Night Live

01-09-2019
Greta Van Fleet

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet will perform on the first 2019 episode of Saturday Night Live. Currently on the road across North America in support of their 2018 album debut, 'Anthem Of The Peaceful Army', which debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 last fall, the Michigan rockers will follow the SNL appearance with a pair of shows in Japan before kicking off a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

'It is an honor to announce that we will join Saturday Night Live's esteemed legacy on January 19!,' says the band. 'The brilliant Rachel Brosnahan will host the special broadcast, their first of the year.'

The group launched their album debut with the lead single, 'When The Curtain Falls.' Greta Van Fleet lead the rock community with four nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards next month. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


