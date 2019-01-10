Behemoth Release Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica Video

Behemoth have released a new music video for their single "Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica." The track comes from their latest album "I Loved You At Your Darkest."

Orion had this to say, "Since we began the writing process, Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica was a stand-out contender to be featured as a single and music video.

"As the song evolved during rehearsal and recording, it gained this lively, furious vibe which you hear now - thus it includes live performance elements which we've not done in quite some time."

Orion said of the new clip, "We are happy to work with Grupa 13 once again, and once again, they showed their super-professional approach at every step of the shooting and video production.

"Two separate locations, hours of preparation, but it was all worth it. In absentia dei, we evangelise! Enjoy!" Watch the video here.





Related Stories

At The Gates Say North American Behemoth Tour Is Not One To Miss

Behemoth Release 'Bartzabel' Video

Behemoth Work With Children's Choir In The Studio

Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

Slayer, Lamb of God and Behemoth Team For Summer Tour

More Behemoth News

Share this article



