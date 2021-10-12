Behemoth Announce Halloween Virtual Performance

Behemoth have announced that they will be celebrating their 30th anniversary with a Halloween special digital performance called "XXX Years Ov Blasphemy."
The event will feature the performance of three separate sets in three locations. Frontman Nergal had this to say, "30 years of blasphemy and bring on 30 more! What better night than All Saint's Eve to celebrate this most unholy Anniversary than with us, as we present the most ambitious project of our career to date, 'XXX Years Ov Blasphemy'.
"Legions, when I say this is the ultimate cinematic Behemoth experience, I cannot express how much I mean that. Another huge risk for us, but as always, we go feet first and push our limits. The result will be a sight to behold. We'll see you in The Forest...and more!"
Livestream Dates/Times By Territory:
North + South America
October 31st, 6 PM PDT
Asia, Australia & New Zealand
October 31st, 6 PM JST / 8 PM AEST
Europe, UK & Africa
October 31st, 6 PM GMT
