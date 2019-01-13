|
Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'
(hennemusic) Megadeth will release a new greatest hits collection, "Warheads On Foreheads", on March 22nd. The band have posted the cover art for the project, which will feature 35 remastered tracks hand-selected by leader Dave Mustaine.
Megadeth recently previewed the announcement of the set with a video presenting a brief clip from the group's "Take No Prisoners", a track from their 1990 album, "Rust In Peace."
Ahead of the hits collection, Megadeth will continue their ongoing reissue series next month with a pair of albums from the early 2000s: 2001's "The World Needs A Hero", and its follow-up, 2004's "The System Has Failed." Read more here.
