Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'

01-13-2019
Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth will release a new greatest hits collection, "Warheads On Foreheads", on March 22nd. The band have posted the cover art for the project, which will feature 35 remastered tracks hand-selected by leader Dave Mustaine.

Megadeth recently previewed the announcement of the set with a video presenting a brief clip from the group's "Take No Prisoners", a track from their 1990 album, "Rust In Peace."

Ahead of the hits collection, Megadeth will continue their ongoing reissue series next month with a pair of albums from the early 2000s: 2001's "The World Needs A Hero", and its follow-up, 2004's "The System Has Failed." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


