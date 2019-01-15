Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy Episode Previewed

PBS have revealed a preview clip of the next episode of the hit TV series Speakeasy which features an interview with Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.

Elliott sat down with Rolling Stone editor David Fricke at the Iridium in New York City for a decision ahead of the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

The episode synopsis states: "The Def Leppard frontman opens up to Fricke (Animal Instinct: The Def Leppard Story) about the band's trajectory- from the teen hijinks of the band first conceived out of boredom as 'Deaf Leopard in post-war England through changes in the lineup and their continuing legacy headlining with opening acts that were once their aspirational idols. Elliott reveals what makes a great band, why a good rhyme trumps proper geography for a hit song, how modern rock training may be the worst thing for the future of rock music, living with the spectre ofHysteria, and more." Watch the preview here.





Related Stories

Def Leppard Announce Summer Tour Dates

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Breaking America with 'Heartbreak' 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Def Leppard Release 'We All Need Christmas' Video

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019

Def Leppard Win Rock Hall Fan Vote

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

More Def Leppard News

Share this article



