News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy Episode Previewed

01-15-2019
Def Leppard

PBS have revealed a preview clip of the next episode of the hit TV series Speakeasy which features an interview with Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.

Elliott sat down with Rolling Stone editor David Fricke at the Iridium in New York City for a decision ahead of the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

The episode synopsis states: "The Def Leppard frontman opens up to Fricke (Animal Instinct: The Def Leppard Story) about the band's trajectory- from the teen hijinks of the band first conceived out of boredom as 'Deaf Leopard in post-war England through changes in the lineup and their continuing legacy headlining with opening acts that were once their aspirational idols. Elliott reveals what makes a great band, why a good rhyme trumps proper geography for a hit song, how modern rock training may be the worst thing for the future of rock music, living with the spectre ofHysteria, and more." Watch the preview here.


Related Stories


Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy Episode Previewed

Def Leppard Announce Summer Tour Dates

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Rocked Over 1 Million Fans 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joel 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Breaking America with 'Heartbreak' 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Def Leppard Release 'We All Need Christmas' Video

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019

Def Leppard Win Rock Hall Fan Vote

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

More Def Leppard News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup- Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates- Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy- more

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert- Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance- Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'- more

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration- Rush Members To Make Special Appearance- Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection- more

Tool Complete Recording Of Long Awaited New Album- High On Fire Cancel Tour Over Medical Emergency- Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup

Neal Schon Announces Initial Journey Through Time Tour Dates

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Speakeasy Episode Previewed

Linkin Park Star Reactions To Mark Morton's Chester Bennington Collaboration

The Who Announce Symphonic North American Tour

An Evening With Steve Miller Band Dates Announced

Marty Friedman Launching U.S. Tour

Chase Rice Adds New Leg To Eyes On You Tour

Whitechapel and Dying Fetus Announce Chaos & Carnage Tour

The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Announces New Release

Bullet For My Valentine's Moose Returns With New Band

Singled Out: The Underground Thieves' Fall

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert

Ted Bundy Film Starring Metallica Frontman Premiering At Sundance

Megadeth Announce 'Warheads On Foreheads'

The Who Reveal New Album And Symphonic Tour Plans

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.